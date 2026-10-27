Good News for Bike Lovers as Pakistan prepares to assemble Premium Italian Motorcycles

LAHORE – Good news for bike enthusiasts in Pakistan as Premium Italian and Chinese bikes could soon become cheaper with expected launch of local assembly in January next year. It could slash motorcycle prices by over half million, making high-end adventure bikes more affordable for Pakistani buyers.

The company, which represents international brands including Benelli, Moto Morini and QJMOTOR in Pakistan, is preparing to move beyond importing fully built motorcycles and begin assembling selected models domestically.

For years, motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan have faced steep prices for imported brands such as Benelli, CFMoto, Lifan, Zongshen and Keeway, largely because these motorcycles arrive as Completely Built Units (CBUs), attracting substantial import duties and additional costs.

The company expects its new assembly plant to be operational by December 2026, clearing the way for the first locally assembled premium motorcycles to enter the market in January 2027. Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini will lead the initial phase, with the adventure-focused Alltrhike 450 becoming the first model scheduled for local assembly.

A smaller 300cc adventure motorcycle is expected to follow shortly afterwards. The company also plans to assemble motorcycles from another major international brand, although its identity remains undisclosed.

The key part of the announcement is the price reduction. The company expects local assembly to axe cost of premium motorcycles by avoiding some of the higher duties associated with importing fully assembled units. Moto Morini Alltrhike 450, previously priced at Rs2.6 million as a fully imported motorcycle, could carry a tentative price tag of Rs1.995 million after local assembly.

Prce Update

Moto Morini Alltrhike 450 Price Previous imported price Rs2,600,000 Proposed local assembly price Rs1,995,000 Expected price reduction Rs605,000 Estimated savings 23.3%

The expected reduction could make the motorcycle considerably more attractive to buyers who have previously been discouraged by the high cost of imported adventure bikes.

There could be further good news for motorcycle enthusiasts. Pakistan’s proposed automotive policy includes possible reductions in customs duties on CKD kits for petrol-powered motorcycles, potentially creating additional opportunities for manufacturers to lower retail prices. If the government approves further concessions, Buraq Automobile intends to pass the resulting savings on to customers.

A proposed 10 percent reduction in applicable CKD duties, for example, could lead to additional price relief, although it would not necessarily translate into a 10 percent reduction in the motorcycle’s retail price. The final benefit will depend on the approved policy, applicable taxes and local assembly costs.

Buraq’s expansion plans arrive amid a changing landscape for Pakistan’s motorcycle industry. More recently, Royal GPX began local production in 2026, introducing Thai-branded motorcycles aimed primarily at smaller-displacement market segments.