Pakistan’s Batting Lineup collapses for just 110 against Sri Lanka in Tri-Nation ODI Series

LAHORE – Blow to Pakistan against Sri Lanka in fifth game of ongoing tri-nation ODI series, with the entire team bundled out for just 110 runs in 25.3 overs at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s top and middle order crumbled under pressure, leaving Sri Lanka with modest target of 111 runs to secure victory in the tournament featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

Opener Fakhar Zaman got just five runs from 13 deliveries before being caught by Pavan Rathnayake off Dilshan Madushanka. Fellow opener Maaz Sadaqat followed shortly afterwards, trapped LBW by Asitha Fernando for eight runs. Wicketkeeper Saad Baig also failed to make an impact, scoring just five runs before falling to Dilshan Madushanka, leaving Pakistan’s batting lineup under mounting pressure.

Babar Azam emerged as Pakistan’s leading run-scorer with 29 off 33 deliveries, including five boundaries, but even his resistance proved insufficient to rescue the innings. He was trapped LBW by Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Full Batting Scorecard

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s Fakhar Zaman 5 13 1 0 Maaz Sadaqat 8 11 1 0 Babar Azam 29 33 5 0 Saad Baig (WK) 5 8 0 0 Salman Ali Agha 9 14 1 0 Hasan Nawaz 17 31 0 1 Shadab Khan 2 5 0 0 Arafat Minhas 10 18 1 0 Shaheen Afridi (C) 15 13 0 2 Haris Rauf 1 2 0 0 Naseem Shah 2* 5 0 0 Extras 7 Total 110 all out 25.3 overs

Salman Ali Agha contributed nine runs from 14 balls before being caught by Kusal Mendis off Sahan Arachchige. Pakistan’s batting crisis deepened when Shadab Khan, who had impressed against England, departed for just two runs. At one stage, Pakistan had lost six wickets with only 64 runs on the scoreboard.

Hasan Nawaz attempted to steady the innings but struggled to accelerate, scoring 17 runs from 31 balls, including a six, before being dismissed by Dunith Wellalage. Arafat Minhas, who had produced an outstanding all-round performance against England, also failed to repeat his heroics. He managed just 10 runs from 18 deliveries before becoming another victim of Madushanka.

Skipper Afridi provided some late resistance, striking two sixes in a quick 15 off 13 balls, but his dismissal ended Pakistan’s hopes of posting a competitive total. Haris Rauf scored one run, while Naseem Shah remained unbeaten on two as Pakistan’s innings folded for 110. The total included seven extras.

The collapse marked a sharp turnaround for Pakistan following their impressive performance against England earlier in the series.

With just 111 runs required, Sri Lanka entered the chase in a commanding position, while Pakistan’s bowlers faced the difficult task of defending one of the lowest totals of the tournament.

More updates to follow…