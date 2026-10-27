Gold Prices in Pakistan slip below Rs423,000 Per Tola; Check New Rate List

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed more losses on Tuesday, reversing previous day’s gains as fresh decline in global bullion rates weighed on the domestic market.
The latest drop brought gold prices closer to the Rs422,000-per-tola mark, offering some relief to jewellery buyers while highlighting the continued uncertainty surrounding precious metal prices. The price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,300 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs422,136.
|Precious Metal
|New Rate
|Gold (24K) – Per Tola
|Rs422,136
|Gold (24K) – 10 Grams
|Rs361,913
|International Gold – Per Ounce
|$3,996
|Silver – Per Tola
|Rs5,793
The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1,115, settling at Rs361,913. The latest price adjustment in Pakistan coincided with losses in the international market, where gold became cheaper by $13 per ounce, bringing the global rate to $3,996.
International bullion prices remain a major influence on Pakistan’s domestic gold market, alongside exchange-rate movements and local trading conditions.
Silver prices also moved lower on Tuesday. The precious metal recorded a decline of Rs85 per tola, with its new price settling at Rs5,793.
Lahore Gold Market Rates
|Gold
|First Quote
|Second Quote
|Gold Piece
|Rs418,500
|Rs418,000
|Pathoor Gold
|Rs413,500
|Rs411,500
Gold Prices in Karachi and Peshawar
|City
|Category
|Quoted Rate
|Karachi
|Gold Selling Price
|Rs418,500
|Peshawar
|Gold – 12.150 Grams
|Rs433,000
|Peshawar
|Pathoor Gold
|Not available
The latest reduction may provide a modest opportunity for people planning to purchase gold jewellery, particularly as the wedding season approaches. However, jewellery buyers should remember that the quoted bullion prices generally exclude making charges, wastage costs and other expenses imposed by individual jewellers.
Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 27 October 2026