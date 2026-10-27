Pera Force Official Booked For Raping Woman On False Promise Of Marriage

BAHAWALNAGAR – Another case of alleged sexual assault reported from Southern Punjab, where Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force officer has been booked for allegedly raping young woman after getting her trust through promises of marriage.

City B Division Police registered case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on October 26, 2026, following a written complaint submitted by the victim. According to First Information Report (FIR), the accused, identified as Hussam Baloch, son of Muhammad Yousaf, allegedly developed a relationship with the complainant approximately one year ago. The two remained in contact over the telephone, during which the suspect repeatedly expressed his intention to marry her.

بہاولنگر، تھانہ بی ڈویژن پیرا فورس کے اہلکار نے لڑکی کو زیادتی کا نشانہ بنا ڈالا۔ پولیس نے مقدمہ درج کرلیا۔ https://t.co/X13MwT5SF1 — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) October 27, 2026

The complainant alleged that she believed the suspect’s promises and trusted him. The incident reportedly occurred around 2 months ago back when accused took the woman to accompany him to Model Town, Bahawalnagar, claiming that he wanted to introduce her to his family.

According to the FIR, the suspect took the woman on his bike to a house located around 2 kilometres south of City B Division Police Station. However, upon entering the premises, the woman discovered that the house was empty. When she questioned the suspect about his family members, he allegedly assured her that they would arrive shortly.

The situation reportedly took a terrifying turn when the suspect closed the room’s door, leaving the woman frightened. The complainant alleged that the accused attempted to calm her by saying they were planning to get married soon. She further alleged that when she tried to escape, the suspect threatened and physically assaulted her before forcing her onto a bed and raping her against her will.

After alleged sexual assault, the accused reportedly dropped her back at her residence. The complainant told police that she informed her family about the incident, identifying Muhammad Kashif Ali, son of Muhammad Latif, among the witnesses she had informed. Despite the alleged assault, she said she repeatedly approached the accused and demanded that he fulfil his promise of marriage.

The suspect refused to marry her, prompting her to seek police intervention. In her complaint, the woman maintained that the accused had exploited her trust through false promises of marriage and subjected her to sexual violence, threats and physical assault.

Police registered a case under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with sexual assault, and initiated investigation into the allegations.

The case sparked concerns because the accused has been described in initial reports as an official of the PERA Force, a provincial enforcement body.