Was Azeri Woman Diana offered Rs20 Million to drop Rape Case against Lahore’s Influential Man?

LAHORE – The high-profile sexual assault case of Azerbaijan citizen Diana prompted stern action by Punjab Police, but the women left Pakistan and now takes U-Turn on serious allegations.

Police sources claiming that Rs20 million was paid to the girl for statement in favour of the accused. The controversy deepened after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz raised allegations of financial influence and judicial bribery, while a Lahore court sent accused Ahmed Tanveer to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

What began as serious sexual assault complaint involving three men and two women has now turned into a controversy surrounding money, influence, conflicting statements and questions about the justice system.

According to police sources, Diana, who initially accused three men of sexually assaulting her in Lahore, allegedly gets Rs20 million before publicly withdrawing her allegations against Ahmed Tanveer. The development came after clips surfaced on social media in which Diana declared Ahmed Tanveer innocent, claimed that her previous statements had been made under pressure and appealed for the case to be closed. However, the alleged financial transaction has not been independently verified, and the accused’s lawyer has denied knowledge of any settlement.

Police sources claim that Ahmed Tanveer belongs to an influential and financially powerful family, with his father reportedly being a prominent contractor. According to the sources, relatives of the accused and his legal representative allegedly contacted Diana by telephone in an attempt to persuade her to record a statement supporting Ahmed Tanveer.

The sources further alleged that once Diana agreed, Ahmed Tanveer’s father travelled from London to Azerbaijan. They claim that Diana subsequently received Rs20 million and is currently staying in Dubai. The allegations raised questions about whether the complainant’s sudden change of position was voluntary or influenced by financial considerations. However, Ahmed Tanveer’s lawyer, Safdar Shaheen, categorically rejected the claims involving him.

He said he had never visited Azerbaijan, never met Diana and never spoken to her over the telephone. He also maintained that he had no knowledge of any financial deal in the case.

The case attracted further attention after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz posted a statement on social media, referring to allegations that a wealthy accused person’s family had offered between Rs15 million and Rs20 million to persuade a woman to withdraw her allegations.

CM pointed out that the woman’s statement had already been recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In an even more serious allegation, she claimed that a judge who granted bail to the accused had allegedly been bribed. She warned that if such allegations were proven, they would expose serious concerns about the integrity of the justice system and the possibility of wealthy individuals using financial pressure to influence criminal proceedings.

She vowed to monitor such cases and ensure that no accused person could escape accountability because of wealth, influence or powerful connections. Maryam Nawaz stressed that justice should never be for sale and that nobody should be above the law. The bribery allegations have not been established by a court.

The controversy intensified on Friday when multiple videos featuring Diana began circulating on social media. In the recordings, Azerbaijani woman withdrew her earlier accusations against Ahmed Tanveer, saying he had neither raped her nor stolen her mobile phones. Diana claimed that her previous allegations had been made under pressure and urged the authorities to end the criminal proceedings.

In another video, she made a separate allegation concerning her departure from Pakistan. She claimed that she had wanted to appear personally before a court but was told that her life was in danger and was subsequently forced to leave the country.

Diana also announced that she had forgiven the other two accused, Mohsin and Ali Zain. She mentioned not wanting to pursue the matter further and requested that her name not be dragged into personal disputes. Her latest position sharply contradicts her original complaint and her earlier statement recorded under Section 164, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

Amid the controversy, a Lahore court on Saturday ordered Ahmed Tanveer to be sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Saeed Saim announced the decision after hearing arguments on the police application. The court also directed investigators to arrange Ahmed Tanveer’s medical examination and complete the identification parade.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada alleged that his client had been physically tortured throughout the night. The magistrate asked Ahmed Tanveer directly whether he had been tortured and wanted a medical examination.

The accused confirmed that he had allegedly been subjected to torture and requested medical assessment. His lawyer also argued that police were attempting to present an old incident as a fresh case despite Ahmed Tanveer having previously obtained bail.

The case first attracted public attention in the final week of September when Diana accused several individuals of sexually assaulting her in Lahore. According to the FIR registered at Defence C Police Station, she alleged that two women, Muskan and Nimra, and three men, Mohsin, Ahmed Tanveer and Ali Zain, were involved in the incident.

Diana claimed that she was given an intoxicating substance before being subjected to gang rape. She further alleged that her belongings and mobile phones were stolen and that the accused subsequently abandoned her near the airport.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation, collected forensic evidence and DNA samples from the alleged crime scene, and reportedly recovered a vehicle believed to have been used during the incident. Several suspects, including Mohsin, were detained during the investigation.

During earlier court proceedings, Muskan told investigators that she first met Diana at a party, where they exchanged telephone numbers. According to Muskan, Diana had also offered to invite her and Nimra to other parties. Mohsin, another principal accused, claimed that he first met Diana on September 25 at a private housing society.

Meanwhile, Ali Zain presented a different account of the alleged incident. He claimed that Diana became uncontrollable during a gathering at an apartment in Defence and later became involved in a physical altercation inside a vehicle near Ghazi Road.

According to Ali Zain, Diana subsequently forced her way out of the vehicle. These claims remain the accounts of the accused and have not been judicially established.

The investigation also sparked controversy over Diana’s travel history and personal circumstances. Reports suggested that investigators had identified inconsistencies in certain statements and travel-related details. Separate media reports raised questions about her alleged marriage to a Pakistani man, while a video purportedly showing Diana in bridal attire also circulated.

Earlier this month, Lahore Police supervised Diana’s return to Azerbaijan. However, her subsequent claim that she had wanted to appear before the court but was forced to leave Pakistan has introduced further questions about the circumstances of her departure.