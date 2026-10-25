Gold Price Today in Pakistan: Latest Per Tola, 10 Gram Rates – 25 October 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan gold bullion market witnessed negative trends as price of 24-karat gold slipped to Rs422,036 per tola on October 25
Bullion prices recorded a sharp decline during October, falling Rs20,000 per tola from their monthly peak, including a Rs17,000 drop in just five consecutive trading sessions. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs2,144 to settle at Rs361,827, extending a losing streak that has significantly reduced the value of gold within a matter of days.
|Gold Quantity
|October 10
|October 25
|Price Cut
|1 tola
|Rs442,036
|Rs422,036
|Rs20,000
|2 tolas
|Rs884,072
|Rs844,072
|Rs40,000
|5 tolas
|Rs2,210,180
|Rs2,110,180
|Rs100,000
|10 tolas
|Rs4,420,360
|Rs4,220,360
|Rs200,000
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Gold Weight
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per tola
|Rs383,166.67
|Rs365,750
|Rs313,500
|Per gram
|Rs32,850.58
|Rs31,357.38
|Rs26,877.75
|Per 10 grams
|Rs328,505.83
|Rs313,573.75
|Rs268,777.50
|Per ounce
|Rs931,095
|Rs888,772.50
|Rs761,805
Gold Price in Pakistan — October 2026
|Date
|Gold Price Per Tola
|Daily Change
|October 1
|Rs438,636
|−Rs3,000
|October 2
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,000
|October 3
|Rs436,336
|−Rs4,300
|October 5
|Rs437,536
|+Rs1,200
|October 6
|Rs437,536
|—
|October 7
|Rs434,436
|−Rs3,100
|October 8
|Rs435,036
|+Rs600
|October 9
|Rs440,936
|+Rs5,900
|October 10
|Rs442,036
|+Rs1,100
|October 12
|Rs439,936
|−Rs2,100
|October 13
|Rs440,836
|+Rs900
|October 14
|Rs437,836
|−Rs3,000
|October 15
|Rs437,836
|—
|October 16
|Rs440,636
|+Rs2,800
|October 17
|Rs439,036
|−Rs1,600
|October 19
|Rs439,036
|—
|October 20
|Rs435,436
|−Rs3,600
|October 21
|Rs434,536
|−Rs900
|October 22
|Rs431,536
|−Rs3,000
|October 23
|Rs424,536
|−Rs7,000
|October 24
|Rs422,036
|−Rs2,500
International Gold Prices
The downward movement in Pakistan has coincided with falling international gold prices, adding to pressure on the domestic bullion market. The international gold rate declined by $25 per ounce to $3,995, slipping below the closely watched $4,000 threshold.
Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 24 October 2026