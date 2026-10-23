‘I Was Pressured’: Azeri woman Diana withdraws Rape Allegations against Pakistani man

ISLAMABAD – Azerbaijani national Diana withdraws her allegation against Ahmed Tanveer, calling him innocent and appealing for the case to be closed.

In her latest statement, Diana said Tanveer had neither raped her nor taken her mobile phones. She also claimed her earlier accusations were made under pressure, without identifying who had allegedly pressured her. “Ahmed Tanveer did not rape me and did not take my mobile phones,” she said. Diana submitted a document through the Azerbaijani embassy declaring Tanveer innocent. According to the report, police had arrested him despite his having obtained interim bail.

لاہور میں پیش آئے ایک معروف مقدمے کے سلسلے میں آذربائیجان کی شہری ڈیانا کا ایک نیا ویڈیو بیان سامنے آیا ہے، جس میں انہوں نے دعویٰ کیا ہے کہ ملزم احمد تنویر نے ان کے ساتھ کوئی زیادتی نہیں کی اور نہ ہی ان کا موبائل فون یا پاسپورٹ زبردستی لیا گیا۔ اس ویڈیو میں انہوں نے یہ دعویٰ بھی کیا ہے کہ ان کا پہلا بیان دباؤ کے تحت دیا گیا تھا اور وہ اس کیس کو ختم کرنے کی خواہشمند ہیں۔

​ویڈیو میں ڈیانا کا کہنا ہے کہ وہ اس معاملے کو اب مزید آگے نہیں بڑھانا چاہتیں اور چاہتی ہیں کہ یہ کیس بند کر دیا جائے۔ دوسری جانب، عدالت نے اس کیس کی سماعت کے دوران ملزم کی ضمانت میں توسیع کر دی ہے، جبکہ پولیس اس بات کی تحقیقات کر رہی ہے کہ بیانات میں تضاد کی اصل وجوہات کیا ہیں۔ — Nukta e Nazar – نقطہ نظر (@fizimughal) October 23, 2026

Her fresh statement shows U-Turn as compared to her statement in Lahore court, where she accused three men of sexual assault. However, her latest denial specifically names Tanveer, leaving unclear whether she has withdrawn the allegations against the other accused.

غیر ملکی خاتون ڈیانا کا ایک اور بیان جاری

سمجھ سے باہر ہے کہ پولیس نے احمد تنویر کو کس بنیاد پر گرفتار کیا ہے

میں اس وقت بھی عدالت جا کر بیان دینا چاہتی تھی

مجھے کہا گیا ہے کہ اپکی جان کو خطرہ ہے مجھے زبردستی پاکستان بھیجا گیا

مجھے اپنی مرضی سے اظہار کرنے اور فیصلہ کرنے کا موقع نہیں دیا گیا اس سارے معاملے میں ایسا سلوک کیا گیا جئسے میں مجرم ہوں اور مجھے نکالا جا رہا ہے میں ملزم محسن اور عزیر کو بھی معاف کرتی ہوں اس معاملے کو اگے نہیں بڑھانا چاہتی — Waqas Awan (@WaqasAwan666) October 23, 2026

The report contains no subsequent court ruling. Her revised statement therefore does not establish that the case has been closed or that any accused has been judicially cleared.

In her statement recorded on September 29, Diana said she arrived in Islamabad from Istanbul on September 13, spent five days in Faisalabad and then travelled to Lahore. She also intended to visit Skardu.

While in Lahore, she contacted Nimra and Muskan before meeting Muskan at a café. According to her earlier account, they later went to an apartment, where other people joined them. Diana alleged that Nimra received between Rs20,000 and Rs30,000 from Mohsin, purportedly for a party. She claimed she was subsequently prevented from leaving and told that her friends had accepted money.

Her earlier statement accused Mohsin, Ahmed and Ali Zain of rape. She further alleged that her bag, containing Rs200,000 and two mobile phones, was withheld. Diana said she was later pushed out of a car and sought help from members of the public, who contacted police.

The case was registered at Lahore’s Defence police station. Muskan, Mohsin and Ali Zain were arrested, while Shabbir Ahmed was also detained. Investigators questioned more than 20 other people, according to the report. The controversy extended to Lahore airport, where Diana initially refused to return to Azerbaijan despite completing immigration clearance and boarding an aircraft.

Diana eventually departed for Baku on October 4 accompanied by three police officers. The report identified two members of the team as ASP Bareera and DSP Qamar Abbas, alongside another female police officer.