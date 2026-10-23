New Pakistani Passport Fees in UAE announced: Check Charges in Dirhams

DUBAI – Pakistanis living in UAE will pay new passport fees ranging from AED 145 to AED 635 under fresh schedule covering 5-year e-passports and ten-year machine-readable passports.

Pakistani embassy has issued the revised schedule, with all payments to be collected in UAE dirhams. Charges vary according to the number of pages, passport validity and whether applicants choose normal or urgent processing.

5-Year E-Passport Fees

Passport Normal Fee Urgent 36 pages AED 145 AED 235 72 pages AED 260 AED 425

10-Year Machine-Readable Passport Fees

Passport Normal Fee Urgent 36 pages AED 215 AED 355 72 pages AED 390 AED 635

Applicants seeking a replacement after losing their passport for the first time will be charged twice the applicable fee. A second loss will attract a charge of four times the standard fee.

The report also said e-passport issuance has begun in Pakistan and at Pakistani diplomatic missions worldwide, with the electronic document set to be issued for new applications and renewals.

Equipped with advanced security features, e-passports are designed to improve identity verification and strengthen the protection of travel documents in line with international standards.

Existing machine-readable passports will remain valid until their stated expiry dates, meaning holders will not need to replace them immediately because of the transition.

While the reported fee schedule includes ten-year MRPs, the accompanying announcement states that future applications and renewals will receive e-passports. The supplied information does not clarify how the listed MRP fees will apply during this transition.