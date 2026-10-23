Petrol Price stays at Rs377 ,Diesel Crosses Rs393 for weekend

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs1.91 per litre for October 24–26, 2026, while keeping petrol unchanged at Rs377.71 per litre.

The latest revision takes diesel from Rs391.75 to Rs393.66 per litre, marking its second consecutive increase. On Thursday, the government had raised diesel by Rs1.64 per litre and reduced petrol by Rs1.60 per litre.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Petroleum Division said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had revised the ex-depot prices under the federal government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.

The announcement coincided with rising global crude prices as Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia fuelled concerns about further disruption to energy supplies from the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained $1.40, or 1.2%, to reach $114.57 a barrel by 1138 GMT on Friday. Earlier in the session, Brent touched $115, its highest level since May 4 and a peak of more than five months.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.48, or 1.5%, to $100.95 a barrel. Brent was on course for its third consecutive weekly increase, with a gain of 4.2%. WTI, despite advancing during Friday’s trading, was heading towards a weekly decline of approximately 0.5%.