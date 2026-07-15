Pakistan e-Passport latest fee structure in July 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced its plans to fast-track the transition to the e-passport from existing ordinary travel document.

The e-Passport brings enhanced security and modern travel features through an embedded electronic chip that securely stores the holder’s biometric and personal information.

The contactless NFC chip contains biometric data, a unique identification number, and a digital signature to help verify the passport holder’s identity.

The document also includes laser-engraved, chip-based data storage, multiple security features, including infrared and ultraviolet protection, and supports real-time verification at airports.

The e-Passport complies with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and enables access to e-gate facilities at airports where available.

Already adopted in more than 150 countries, the technology is designed to strengthen border security while making travel and passport-related processes more efficient for Pakistani citizens, including overseas applicants.

E-Passport Fee Schedule 2026

The fee structure for the newly introduced Ordinary e-Passport has been announced, with charges varying according to the number of pages, validity period, and processing speed.

For a 36-page Ordinary e-Passport with a five-year validity, the normal fee has been set at Rs9,000, while the urgent processing fee is Rs15,000. Applicants choosing a 10-year validity will pay Rs13,500 under the normal category and Rs22,500 for urgent processing.

For a 72-page Ordinary e-Passport, the fee for a five-year validity is Rs16,500 under the normal category and Rs27,000 for urgent service. Those applying for a 10-year passport will pay Rs24,750 for normal processing and Rs40,500 for urgent processing.