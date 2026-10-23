CM Maryam Nawaz slams ‘Spoiled Brats’ after Quick Action in Lahore Petrol Pump Assault Case

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz issued a warning against abuse of wealth and influence after police arrested a man accused of assaulting a Lahore petrol station worker for asking him to stop smoking.

Calling the arrest ‘tight slap in the face’ to spoiled brats, CM Maryam condemned those who treat poorer people as lesser human beings and assume their money and connections give them a licence to intimidate others. She said such arrogance shows belief that the powerful could mistreat vulnerable citizens and escape the consequences. She pledged to stand firmly with the oppressed, regardless of the standing or influence of those confronting them.

Maryam Nawaz said wealth, political connections and personal influence must never become shields against accountability. Justice, she said, was every citizen’s fundamental right, rather than a privilege reserved for those with money and power.

She also vowed that victims would not be left to fight alone because an alleged aggressor enjoyed greater resources or connections. Every possible effort would be made to secure justice and ensure nobody could buy their way out of the law’s reach, she said.

The incident occured at petrol station in Lahore’s Jubilee Town, where a customer allegedly attacked an employee who asked him to stop smoking in accordance with safety protocols.

According to police, the man got out of his vehicle, assaulted the worker and issued threats before fleeing. CCTV footage of the confrontation later went viral on social media. Chuhng police traced the suspect through his vehicle and arrested him. Police alleged that he resisted arrest and said officers recovered a weapon from his possession.