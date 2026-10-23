Lahore’s Rowdy Car Owner lands in jail for assaulting Petrol Pump Worker over Smoking Row

LAHORE – A petrol pump worker’s attempt to prevent possible accident allegedly triggered a violent confrontation in Lahore’s Jubilee Town, where a man travelling in a Prado reportedly assaulted him for asking him to stop smoking.

According to police, the worker was following safety protocols when he warned the SUV owner against smoking at the filling station. The suspect allegedly responded by beating the worker and issuing serious threats before fleeing.

سگریٹ کا دھواں روکا تو تشدد کی آگ بھڑک اٹھی، چوہنگ پولیس کی کارروائی، پٹرول پمپ ورکر پر تشدد اور سنگین دھمکیاں دینے والا ملزم گرفتار۔ حفاظتی ایس او پیز کے تحت سگریٹ نوشی سے منع کرنے پر ملزم نے ورکر کو تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا اور فرار ہو گیا۔ پولیس نے گاڑی کی مدد سے ملزم کا سراغ لگایا، دورانِ گرفتاری مزاحمت کرنے والے ملزم کے قبضے سے اسلحہ بھی برآمد ہوا۔ ملزم کے خلاف مقدمہ درج۔ #Digoperations #LahorePolice #PunjabPolice #لاہورپولیس #lahore #لاہور #ہمارے_شہداء_ہمارا_فخر — Lahore Police Official (@Lahorepoliceops) October 23, 2026

After the incident was reported, Chuhng police traced the SUV. Investigators found that the vehicle had been rented, with its rental receipt providing the lead that helped identify the suspect as Idrees Bhatti. Police subsequently arrested Bhatti, who allegedly attempted to resist officers during his arrest.

DIG Operations said a weapon was also recovered from the suspect’s possession. Further legal proceedings are underway.