12 die as van collides with passenger coach in Lasbela

LASBELA – At least twelve people were killed when a van collided with a passenger coach in Lasbela.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred at Zero Point in Uthal, Lasbela, where the van and passenger coach collided.

Police said the ill-fated coach was travelling from Gwadar to Karachi. As soon as the incident was reported, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the bodies and injured to a hospital.

According to police, 12 people, including women, lost their lives in the accident.