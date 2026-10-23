CCD official booked for raping young woman, filming her in Lahore’s Kahna area

LAHORE – A CCD (Crime Control Department) police official in the Kahna area has been accused of raping a young woman and filming her in a state of undress. A case has been registered.

According to the FIR, the woman, a resident of Kot Lakhpat, went to Kahna Bazaar on October 1, where her mobile phone went missing from her purse. She went to Kahna police station to report the loss, where she met a CCD police official named Shabbir.

The case states that CCD official Muhammad Shabbir took her phone number and sent her away. He later called her, claiming her phone had been traced, and summoned her to Ahlu Road.

The FIR further states that when the woman reached Ahlu Road, Shabbir took her to the house of a woman named Humaira Bibi. There, he pulled out a weapon, raped her, and filmed her in a state of undress.

On October 10, Shabbir again summoned the woman to Humaira Bibi’s house on Ahlu Road. Fearing for her honor, she went, and Shabbir raped her again.

Meanwhile, the woman went to Kahna police station to file a case, but the police there stalled instead of registering it. She then appeared at the open court (khuli kachehri) of DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, where her grievance was heard.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Kahna police station on the woman’s complaint against CCD official Muhammad Shabbir, and an investigation has begun.