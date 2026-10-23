Mohsin Naqvi urges women not to share photos online, warns of blackmail

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has urged women not to share their photographs under any circumstances, saying suspects use photos and videos to blackmail them.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Naqvi said he was at the NCCIA office to understand the public’s problems.

He appealed to mothers and sisters not to share their pictures with anyone, saying that suspects blackmail women using their photos and videos. He said the cybercrime wing receives the highest number of harassment cases involving girls, and that an awareness campaign for girls and the general public is about to be launched.

He also advised the public not to transfer money if someone asks for it online, including if a person poses as ill and seeks funds.

The interior minister said the NCCIA has only 61 personnel across Punjab, and efforts are under way to bring staffing up to strength so that complainants’ problems can be resolved. He said the NCCIA has arrested suspects in several important cases, and that the cyber police will be strengthened in every way. Whether a government employee or anyone else, anyone found involved in cybercrime will be arrested, he added.