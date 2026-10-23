PM Shehbaz proposes Rs4,500 per maund wheat price for 2027

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to set the proposed wheat price for 2027 at Rs4,500 per maund, in a key move to promote the country’s agriculture sector, protect farmers’ economic interests and boost wheat production next year.

According to the prime minister, the main aim of the decision is to give farmers relief from rising production costs, higher petroleum prices and inflationary pressure, to provide effective incentives for wheat cultivation, and to stabilise the national agricultural economy.

The consultative process for the decision was guided by President Asif Ali Zardari and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, with the advice and cooperation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Shehbaz Sharif offered special thanks to Maryam Nawaz for her valuable proposals and cooperation in the consultative process, and praised her role. He also expressed gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his cooperation.

He expressed hope that the increase in the proposed wheat price would help growers cover their production costs and earn a reasonable profit. Encouraging farmers to grow wheat is among the government’s key objectives, so that maximum sowing and higher national output can be achieved in the coming season.

The prime minister pointed out that in recent years, inflation and rising agricultural expenses have left farmers facing financial difficulties, while Pakistan has also had to import wheat over the past two years. In such circumstances, he said, raising the proposed wheat price could prove an important step toward encouraging local production and improving the country’s ability to meet its food needs.

The government expects the new proposed price to make farmers more interested in cultivating wheat, improving prospects for a larger sown area and higher overall production in the coming season. The move is being described as an important part of efforts to improve farmers’ economic well-being, stabilise the agriculture sector and promote food security.

Shehbaz Sharif said that increasing domestic wheat production would not only help protect farmers’ economic interests but also strengthen efforts to make the country more self-sufficient in food. The government expects the decision to yield positive results in 2027 in the form of benefits for agriculture, wheat availability and farmers’ prosperity.

It should be noted that the Rs4,500 per maund price has so far been described only as a proposed or indicative price. Therefore, before treating it as a finally implemented official procurement price, confirmation through the relevant official announcement and procedure will be necessary.