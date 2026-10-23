NCCIA arrests 4 in international child pornography ring; videos of 50-60 children recovered

ISLAMABAD – Four key suspects have been arrested in a gang that blackmailed innocent children, sexually abused them, made obscene videos of them and sold these in Pakistan and internationally. Indecent videos of 50 to 60 children were recovered from the suspects.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, NCCIA Additional Director Muhammad Shoaib Khan said the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency had exposed an international gang during a countrywide crackdown on elements involved in child pornography, online financial fraud and cyber harassment. The suspects sold the children’s videos internationally.

Shoaib Khan said the agency arrested four members of the child pornography gang after investigating around 60 videos found on a child’s mobile phone. The suspects befriended children aged 6 to 14 on Instagram and other social media platforms, lured them with money, made indecent videos of them, and sold these through WhatsApp groups and internationally. Two Chinese nationals have previously been convicted in connection with this crime, he added.

The additional director said 473 foreign nationals, who posed as bank representatives to commit fraud in Malaysia, China and India, have been arrested in raids on call centres across the country. In the past week, 22 suspects in cyber harassment cases have also been taken into custody, and their entire inquiry and investigation has been assigned exclusively to women officers.