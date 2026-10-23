Rotary renews support for Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts

ISLAMABAD – Rotary International has reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate wild poliovirus, calling for sustained political commitment, funding and community engagement ahead of World Polio Day today (October 24).

Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only two countries where wild poliovirus is endemic, the organisation said in a statement.

Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola said the organisation had contributed more than $3 billion towards polio eradication worldwide, including $1.3 million raised by Rotary members in Pakistan.

More than $500 million of its global contribution had supported efforts in Pakistan, alongside volunteer work to help protect over 45 million children against the disease, he said.

Babalola, who helped lead eradication efforts in Nigeria before Africa received wild poliovirus-free certification in 2020, said the continent’s experience demonstrated that Pakistan could achieve the same goal with coordinated support.

“Africa’s achievement demonstrates that with collaboration and political and financial support, ending polio in Pakistan and eradicating it globally is possible.”

Community trust remains central

Rotary said its members continued to advocate for government support and promote immunisation in Pakistan, where vaccine refusals remained an obstacle to reaching every child.

Aziz Memon, chair of Rotary’s Pakistan National PolioPlus Committee, said addressing wider community needs was essential to maintaining public trust in vaccination efforts.

He said the committee had helped establish water filtration plants, community resource centres and facilities for frontline vaccination workers. Permanent transit posts also helped vaccination teams reach children travelling between areas.

Sustained support urged

Rotary helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, when the disease affected an estimated 350,000 children annually across 125 countries.

According to the organisation, cases have since declined by more than 99.9 per cent, and eradication efforts have spared more than 20 million people from paralysis.

Rotary urged governments, donors and partner organisations to keep polio eradication a priority, saying the tools and expertise to eliminate the disease were available.

Observed annually on October 24, World Polio Day honours Jonas Salk, who developed the first safe and effective polio vaccine, and highlights efforts to end the disease.