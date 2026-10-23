Security forces kill 10 terrorists, including a woman, in Gwadar clearance operation

RAWALPINDI – Indian-sponsored terrorist attempt foiled at Gabd border crossing and in Gwadar city.

According to the ISPR, security forces killed 10 terrorists, including a female terrorist, in a clearance operation in Gwadar city and its surrounding areas.

The ISPR said one civilian was martyred in the terrorists’ attack and a few vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties among the security forces during the operations.

The ISPR said the terrorists’ aim was to obstruct Balochistan’s development and prosperity.

According to the ISPR, the attempt by the terrorists to challenge the writ of the state was foiled, and law and order and the writ of the state were restored after the operations in Gwadar were completed.

In a statement, the ISPR said that forcibly using a woman in the attack violates the sanctity of Baloch women, and that the terrorists are using Baloch women to spread propaganda and incite public sentiment. It added that the people of Balochistan have consistently rejected those who shed blood in their name.

The statement further said that the counter-terrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam will continue at full speed, and that the military is committed to eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.