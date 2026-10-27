Petrol Price in Pakistan drops to Rs376, Diesel nears Rs400 mark

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis get another cut in fuel prices as the federal government slashed petrol rates while making high-speed diesel more expensive, bringing mixed news for motorists, transporters and businesses already struggling with energy costs.

Under the daily pricing arrangement, petrol has been reduced by Rs3.19 per litre to Rs376.06. The relief has not extended to high-speed diesel, which has become Rs2.25 per litre more expensive. Its new price stands at Rs398.07, up from Rs395.82.

Latest Petrol Diesel Prices in Pakistan

Petroleum Division confirmed the changes through an official notification, stating that the revised ex-depot rates were determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) under the government’s existing petroleum pricing mechanism.

The fresh announcement comes just a day after consumers faced an increase in both major petroleum products. On Monday, authorities raised petrol prices by Rs1.54 per litre and diesel rates by Rs2.16 per litre, adding to concerns over the frequent adjustments in fuel costs.

The latest revision comes against the backdrop of uncertainty in international energy markets, where geopolitical tensions and shifting crude oil prices continue to influence petroleum costs.

Global crude prices, meanwhile, eased on Tuesday as investors assessed the prospects of renewed peace efforts in the Middle East. However, the broader energy market remained under pressure amid continuing hostilities involving Yemen’s Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia, alongside concerns about possible fresh US-Israeli military action.

Brent crude slips to $114.81 per barrel while US WTI crude moved down to $100.98 per barrel. Despite these declines, international oil prices remained near multi-month highs, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding global energy supplies.