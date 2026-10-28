JIT formed on judicial commission’s orders in Mir Raza Ali Khan murder case

KARACHI – The Sindh government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) on the directions of the judicial commission to probe the murder of young Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali Khan, and has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, DIG West Irfan Baloch has been appointed convener of the JIT, which will include representatives of the ISI, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Rangers and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The JIT will investigate case No 795/2026 registered at the Ferozabad police station in Karachi. The team has been directed to identify those responsible, prepare its report and submit the charge sheet in the relevant court. The Sindh government has also ordered all relevant institutions to cooperate fully with the JIT.

The team has been directed to collect physical, forensic and digital evidence in the case. During the investigation, records of the deceased’s mobile phone, smartwatch, social media accounts and other accounts will also be examined.

Mir Raza Ali Khan went missing from the Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) on July 28, and his body was found two days later in Gulistan-i-Jauhar. According to available information, he left home in an online taxi at 4:09am.

According to police, the body was found in a severely decomposed condition and he had been shot in the chest. All his social media accounts had also been deactivated a day before the body was found.

Police had approached the telecom company to obtain the deceased’s phone records and had also sought details of people who were in contact with him. The taxi driver who took Mir Raza was also included in the investigation; in his statement, he said he had dropped the deceased at his “kitchen” in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

According to the deceased’s father, Mir Raza Ali Khan’s nikah was scheduled for August 30 at the Bait-ul-Mukarram mosque in Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and he was very happy about the start of his new life.