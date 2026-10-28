Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi hospitalised after Chest Pain as doctors probe ‘Heart Attack’

LAHORE (Javed Iqbal) – Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has been moved from Lahore jail to Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday evening, where doctors start investigating possible heart attack after she developed chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Noreen, the wife of Hafeezullah Niazi, was brought to the hospital’s emergency department at 6:51pm under strict police supervision, according to sources. Noreen arrived with rapid heartbeat, elevated blood pressure, chest pain and shortness of breath. Some changes in her ECG prompted doctors to order blood tests to determine whether she had suffered a heart attack.

A heart attack has not yet been confirmed. Doctors said the ECG findings could indicate a cardiac event, but a definitive diagnosis would depend on blood test results, particularly those checking for damage to the heart muscle.

After immediate examination and initial medical care, Noreen was moved to the relevant surgical ward, where she remains under continuous observation and treatment. Sources said she had been experiencing heart discomfort while incarcerated in a Lahore jail. Her worsening condition prompted the transfer to the specialist cardiac hospital.

The hospital also saw heightened security presence following her arrival, with a heavy police contingent and senior officials reaching the premises. Strict security arrangements were put in place around the section where she was being treated, restricting access to her.

Noreen is the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan. Doctors are continuing to assess her condition, with the blood test results expected to clarify whether her symptoms and ECG changes were caused by a heart attack.