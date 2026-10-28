Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs377.91; Diesel also gets Costlier

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis face another increase in fuel costs for October 29, 2026, with petrol rising by Rs1.85 per litre and high-speed diesel becoming Rs1.75 per litre more expensive, according to the Petroleum Division press release.

The revision takes petrol to Rs377.91 per litre from Rs376.06, while high-speed diesel climbs to Rs399.82 from Rs398.07. Both calculations match the revised prices listed in the notification dated October 28.

Despite the latest increase, petrol remains cheaper than at the beginning of October. Historical price records show it stood at Rs387.40 per litre on October 1 before reaching Rs398.96 on October 9. It subsequently declined to Rs390.23 on October 16 and Rs381.14 on October 20.

Recent revisions underline the uneven trend. Petrol rose to Rs379.25 on October 27, dropped to Rs376.06 on October 28 and will now recover to Rs377.91. Diesel, meanwhile, has climbed from Rs389.27 on October 20 to the newly announced Rs399.82.

Internationally, Brent crude futures traded at $115.47 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate stood at $101.33 at 0435 GMT, or 9:35am Pakistan time, on October 28. Both benchmarks were approximately 1.4% higher amid renewed concerns about Saudi Arabian supply risks.