After NCCIA, Pakistan moves to tighten Social Media Control with New Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD – Just when Pakistani social media users were getting used to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) keeping an eye on their online activities, the federal government announced plans to bring another regulatory authority into action as the country of nearly 245 million needs another watchdog.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the government intends to operationalise Social Media Regulatory Authority soon, in another step towards tighter oversight of Pakistan’s digital landscape. Sharing her views at ceremony of Cybersecurity Awareness Week, the minister presented the initiative as part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen cybersecurity, protect personal information and tackle emerging online threats.

The announcement comes at time when Pakistan’s internet users are already facing increased scrutiny under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with the NCCIA now functioning as a specialised agency responsible for investigating cybercrime.

One Cybercrime Watchdog is Not Enough?

The latest move follows a stern warning from NCCIA officials that online activities involving alleged anti-state content, harassment and defamatory material are under observation.

NCCIA Additional Director Atif Ameer delivered a particularly memorable warning to social media users: “You are not clicking alone.” The official identified three major enforcement priorities: fraudulent call centres, content considered anti-state and harassment conducted through digital platforms.

Now, with another regulatory authority expected to become operational, questions are likely to emerge about how far government supervision of social media will extend and where the line between cybersecurity and online expression will be drawn.

Explaining the government’s position, Shaza Fatima said increasing dependence on digital technology had exposed Pakistan to new cybersecurity challenges, particularly as artificial intelligence made online threats more sophisticated. She stressed the need for stronger reporting mechanisms, improved cybersecurity awareness and better protection of sensitive information.

The minister also gets attention to children’s growing exposure to social media, warning that cyberbullying, online fraud and careless sharing of private details could create serious risks for individuals and their families. Her remarks highlighted genuine concerns surrounding digital safety, particularly in a country where online services and social media are becoming part of everyday life.

While authorities maintain that stronger regulation is necessary to counter cybercrime, the planned activation of another social media watchdog is also likely to revive debate over digital freedoms, privacy and the potential misuse of regulatory powers.

The government has yet to provide a firm date for the authority’s operational launch or fully explain how its responsibilities will differ from the NCCIA’s existing mandate.