NCCIA Officer tries to Sound ‘Tough’, ends up becoming Internet Meme with ‘Cyber Petroleum’ comment

ISLAMABAD – A stern warning against anti-state content turned into unexpected trolling for Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officer after a video of him struggling with English went viral.

The officer, apparently attempting to deliver strong message about agency’s crackdown on anti-state propaganda, became centre of attention for his slip of the tongue and fumbling. In the viral clip, NCCIA official can be heard saying in a serious tone that anti-state material will not be tolerated.

Referring to department responsible for keeping an eye on online activities, the officer appeared to describe its cyber patrolling unit as “Cyber Petroleum.” He went on to explain that the agency established a dedicated unit that continuously monitors online activity, struggling through another English phrase: “What’s going on social of media.”

این سی سی آئی اے کے افسر کی شدید انگریزی میں سخت وارننگ

اینٹی سٹیٹ میٹرل ٹالوریٹ نہیں کیا جائے گا

ہماری ساءبر پٹرولیم کا ادارہ ہے یونٹ بنایا ہوا ہے جو ہروقت منیٹر کر رہا ہے۔۔واٹس گوینگ آن سوشل آف میڈیا https://t.co/vXKOFKSaSQ — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) October 27, 2026

Although the officer apparently intended to highlight the agency’s surveillance capabilities and its determination to act against unlawful online content, his choice of words quickly overshadowed the warning itself. The expression “Cyber Petroleum,” apparently mistaken reference to “Cyber Patrolling,” caught the attention of journalists, social media users, who wasted little time turning it into a viral joke.

As the clip went viral, social media users started questioning not only the officer’s communication skills but also the process through which individuals are appointed to responsible positions in government institutions. One user questioned how such officials managed to secure important posts in the first place. “How do such people get appointed to these positions, and why are they not removed even after their videos surface?” the he asked.

Another social media user quipped, “Whatever this brother is saying is absolutely correct. Well done!” the user wrote. We have absolutely no desire to write anything against him and have the entire Petroleum department come after us, he said.

The controversy comes as NCCIA intensifies its scrutiny of social media accounts accused of spreading anti-state propaganda, misinformation and material targeting state institutions. The agency has been stepping up efforts to identify individuals allegedly involved in online campaigns against national institutions, while its actions against certain critics of the ruling alliance and state authorities have also attracted public attention.

NCCIA DG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi previously stressed zero-tolerance approach towards fake news and anti-state propaganda. The agency officials also highlighted the role of specialised cyber patrolling units tasked with monitoring digital platforms and identifying potentially unlawful online activity.