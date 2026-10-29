Ben Duckett’s 167 powers England to 386/5 against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series

LAHORE – England have set Sri Lanka a target of 387 runs to win in the last league match of the tri-nation series.

In the match being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. England, batting first, scored 386 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Ben Duckett played a superb innings of 167 and was the top scorer for England. Tom Banton made 74, while Harry Brook contributed 44.

England are still searching for their first win in the series, and the match will be little more than a formality, as Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already booked their places in the final.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had chased down a target of 430 against England, the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history.