Best Camera Phones to Buy in Pakistan within Rs70,000-75,000 Range

Pakistani mobile phone market witnessed several new players over the years, but the prices of new devices are getting out of hand, while buyers are still looking for solid camera phone within Rs70-75k range.

If you are low in budget, you can consider iPhone 12 for its video recording, gaming experience and iOS experience. Pixel 8a counters with smoother OLED display, strong photography, more storage at the entry price and a longer software support commitment.

iPhone 11 and Pixel 8a Prices in Pakistan

The comparison quotes the following prices for devices described as officially PTA-approved. These are indicative prices from the review; individual sellers may charge differently depending on condition, battery health and repair history.

Phone Storage and RAM Indicative price iPhone 12 64GB storage Rs70,000–75,000 iPhone 11 128GB storage Rs60,000–70,000 Google Pixel 8a 8GB/128GB storage Around Rs70,000

Buyers choosing the cheaper 64GB iPhone should consider how quickly videos, photographs, games and messaging apps can fill its storage. Pixel 8a configuration discussed in the local review is 8GB/128GB. That does not mean it is the only configuration sold internationally.

For used-phone buyers, physical condition deserves greater attention than small differences in thickness. The reviewer found clean Pixel 8a units easier to locate, while finding an original, unopened iPhone 11 required more effort. That is a market observation rather than a guarantee. Either phone could have been repaired, refurbished or fitted with replacement parts.

Both models originally offered water resistance, but buyers should avoid treating a used device as waterproof.

Pixel’s OLED screen offers deeper blacks, while its higher refresh rate makes scrolling and supported animations look smoother. Google lists Gorilla Glass 3 protection and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits for the Pixel 8a.

iPhone 11/12 remain usable for browsing, messaging and video playback, but its lower-resolution and refresh rate show its age beside the Pixel. When inspecting either phone, check screen brightness, touch response, dead pixels and signs of replacement. On Pixel, also look for OLED burn-in.

The iPhone 11 runs Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, while the Pixel 8a uses Google’s Tensor G3. iPhone achieved the higher single-core score, while the Pixel led in multi-core performance and the reported AnTuTu result.

iPhone 11/12 are preferred for gaming, with more consistent frame delivery and better-feeling shooting and gyroscope response. Both phones reportedly delivered 60fps in the settings tested. Pixel 8a remained playable, but the reviewer noticed performance reductions as it heated up. The iPhone also became warm, although it maintained steadier frame rates in that comparison.

iPhone offers iOS, while the Pixel provides Google’s Android experience. Both felt smooth in the comparison. Customisation differs between the platforms, and buyers should check whether specific features they need—such as app duplication—are supported.

Google promises seven years of software support for the Pixel 8a from its initial availability, including operating-system upgrades and security updates. This gives it a clear advantage for buyers planning to keep their phone for several years.

Pixel 8a offers access to features such as Circle to Search and Google’s AI tools. Availability can vary by software version, region, account and language. In the speaker comparison, the reviewer gave the Pixel a slight advantage. The difference was more noticeable when the phones were played side by side than when heard separately.

If you’re getting a used phone, make sure to check: