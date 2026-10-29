UHS announces postgraduate entry test results: 2,131 of 8,271 candidates pass

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced the results of the postgraduate entry test. A total of 8,271 candidates took the test, of whom 2,131 passed.

In Medicine and Allied, 2,939 candidates appeared and 744 passed. Surgery and Allied Group One had 959 test-takers, of whom 248 passed, while Group Two had 1,031 candidates, with 274 passing. In Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 1,136 candidates sat the test and 287 qualified.

In Paediatric Medicine, 485 candidates appeared and 126 passed, while Radiology saw 411 candidates, with 108 passing. In Anaesthesia, 338 candidates took the test and 86 passed.

Among the smaller specialities, 197 candidates appeared in ENT and 51 passed, and 189 appeared in Ophthalmology, with 51 passing. In Psychiatry, 186 candidates took the test and 52 passed, while Pathology had 114 candidates, with 29 qualifying.

In the dental specialities, 120 candidates appeared in Oral Surgery and 30 passed. Operative Dentistry had 64 candidates, of whom 18 passed, while Orthodontics had 62 test-takers, with 16 passing. In Prosthodontics, 26 candidates appeared and 7 passed, and in Periodontology, 14 candidates took the test and 4 passed.

The postgraduate entry test was held on October 25.