Ahsan Bhoon Group’s Amjad Shah elected SCBA President

LAHORE – Vote counting for the presidential seat in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) annual elections has been completed, and Syed Amjad Ali Shah, the candidate of the Ahsan Bhoon group, has been elected president, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial results, Independent Group presidential candidate Syed Amjad Shah won with 644 votes from Lahore, while Professional Group candidate Sardar Aman Khan secured 400 votes.

Ahsan Bhoon congratulated the lawyers of the bar on the win and thanked all political parties. He also thanked Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Bhoon said they would support amendments made in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The newly elected president, Syed Amjad Shah, expressed gratitude for the heavy mandate and thanked the legal community for its support. He said there would be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, adding that the welfare of lawyers is among his priorities.