PTI Chairman Gohar issues notification barring any move to replace KP CM Sohail Afridi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has issued a notification regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, stating that PTI leaders and office-bearers have been barred from presenting any agenda for changing the chief minister.

The notification says Afridi will remain KP chief minister with the trust and support of the PTI founder, and that he is, and will remain, the party’s chief minister in the province.

It says a ban has been imposed on calling any meeting regarding the nomination or replacement of the KP chief minister, and PTI leaders and office-bearers are prohibited from tabling any agenda on changing him.

The notification adds that no proposal or debate on nominating or replacing the chief minister will be permitted. No one other than PTI founder Imran Khan has the authority to nominate an alternative chief minister or alter the decision.

Barrister Gohar said the PTI founder’s decisions on the KP chief minister will be final and binding on all party members, and that a notification upholding Afridi’s status as chief minister has been issued.

The notification directs all PTI members and office-bearers to comply with it.