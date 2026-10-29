Benelli Coming to Pakistan bringing Affordable 600cc Bikes

KARACHI – For Pakistani riders, owning premium bike has been difficult due to hefty import costs, and rider community is excited for Benelli’s planned move into local assembly that could bring that dream closer, with the prospect of lower prices giving enthusiasts something to watch.

The distributor of Benelli, QJMotor and Moto Morini motorcycles in Pakistan, is preparing to assemble selected motorcycles domestically under a programme scheduled to begin next year. The company announced Benelli’s inclusion, expanding a project that could give Pakistan’s premium motorcycle segment more competitively priced options.

The assembly facility was expected to be ready by December 2026, with the first locally assembled motorcycles rolling out in January 2027. Moto Morini’s Alltrhike 450 adventure motorcycle is expected to lead the programme, followed by a 300cc offering. Benelli’s first locally assembled model and its specific delivery schedule have yet to be clearly confirmed.

For Pakistan’s premium bike market, the price tag will be the decisive factor. Imported motorcycles carry substantial costs, placing many international models beyond the reach of buyers looking to upgrade from smaller commuter bikes.

The distributor is reportedly planning assembly through Completely Knocked Down kits to reduce costs and says it intends to pass the benefit on to customers.

Alltrhike 450 offers an early indication of the potential savings. Its reported imported price of Rs2.6 million could fall to a tentative Rs1.995 million after local assembly. That estimate applies to the Moto Morini model. Revised prices for locally assembled Benelli motorcycles have not been announced.

The imported Benelli range includes TNT 150i, 180S, 302S and TNT 600i. These motorcycles span different price and performance categories, although their inclusion in the local assembly lineup remains unconfirmed. More details are expected on November 2, including clarity on the first Benelli model selected for the programme.