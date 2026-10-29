State Bank of Pakistan Reserves hit $21.52 Billion after nearly 50% annual jump

KARACHI – Pakistan’s central bank reserves increased by more than $7 billion over the past year, reaching $21.52 billion following another weekly rise.

State Bank of Pakistan shared update of its foreign exchange holdings which increased by $33 million during the week ended October 23, 2026, taking the total to $21,521.7 million. The gain followed a $19 million increase in the previous week, when SBP reserves stood at $21.49 billion as of October 16.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $26.75 billion in the latest reporting week. This included $21.52 billion held by the central bank and $5.23 billion in net reserves maintained by commercial banks. Compared with $14.47 billion on October 24, 2025, the central bank’s holdings have grown by approximately $7.05 billion, an increase of 48.7% over roughly one year.

The upward trend included some declines. Reserves hovered at $16.38 billion in late March before slipping to $15.83 billion in April, and recovered to $17.19 billion in May, eased again in June and subsequently climbed above $21 billion in September.

SBP foreign exchange reserves