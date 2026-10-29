New Petrol, Diesel Rates in Pakistan for October 30

ISLAMABAD – The federal government kept petrol prices unchanged while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by 85 paisa per litre for October 30, 2026.

According to the notification, the petrol price stays at Rs377.91 per litre. High-speed diesel rate jumped from Rs399.82 to Rs400.67 per litre.

The revised rates take effect on October 30, bringing another increase for diesel consumers while petrol users face no change.

Meanwhile, international oil prices edged lower on Thursday as hopes for renewed US-Iran diplomacy eased some concerns over Middle East supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures traded at $114.92 per barrel, down 40 cents or 0.35%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $102.12, down 66 cents or 0.64%, according to the latest available Reuters update at 10:35pm Pakistan time on October 29. These were intraday prices, rather than closing rates.