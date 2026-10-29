Pakistan again pounds Afghan Taliban Posts after Civilians come under fire in Angoor Adda sector

WAZIRISTAN – Pakistani security forces again struck Afghan Taliban positions with heavy weapons after firing from across the border targeted residential areas in the Angoor Adda sector, triggering intense exchanges along the frontier.

Local residents called sustained gunfire and shelling, with both sides using light and heavy weapons. Journalists in the area reported that civilian settlements and houses on the Pakistani side were coming under fire.

Reports from the area said Pakistani retaliatory fire destroyed several Taliban checkpoints. Taliban fighters reportedly abandoned some positions, leaving behind the bodies of their comrades. These battlefield claims could not be independently verified.

The reported fighting follows a deadly confrontation in the same sector on October 27, when a mortar shell allegedly fired from Afghanistan struck a house. Security sources said one civilian was killed and five members of the same family were injured, deepening concern among border communities.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting described the October 27 firing and mortar attacks as unprovoked, accusing Afghan Taliban forces of targeting unarmed civilians.

According to the ministry, Pakistani troops responded swiftly, destroying seven Taliban posts and inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment. Security sources separately said several Afghan positions were hit during the retaliatory action.

The ministry also rejected statements by Afghan Taliban spokespersons, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the confrontation.

It further alleged that the firing took place at India’s direction and linked it to what it called a pattern of attacks by Indian-backed proxies. No independent evidence supporting that allegation was provided in the supplied material.