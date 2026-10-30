Sikandar Raza becomes first player to score T20I century after turning 40

Zimbabwe captain and the world’s number one T20 all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, produced a stunning batting display at the age of 40, smashing a explosive century against Afghanistan.

In the second match of the three-game T20 series played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, Raza scored an unbeaten 106 off just 56 balls. His innings included nine sixes and five fours.

Although his superb knock failed to secure victory for Zimbabwe, he became the first player in the world to score a T20 international century at the age of 40 or above.

Sikandar Raza was in fine form as he blasted his second T20I century during Zimbabwe’s loss to Afghanistan 👊 More 👉 https://t.co/mJeQNhoGPB https://t.co/JLYm3TdU2L — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2026

Previously, the record was held by a Gibraltar batter, who scored a century against Bulgaria at the age of 39 years and 272 days.

Raza once again proved that age is just a number in cricket, and that exceptional talent and hard work can produce great achievements at any age.