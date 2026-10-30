Pakistan to bring their A-game in ODI tri-nation series final: Salman Ali Agha

LAHORE – Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has said he hopes tomorrow’s final will go Pakistan’s way, adding that all the players are well aware of their responsibilities.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the tri-nation series final, Salman said the pitches on which the matches were played all had different conditions. He said the team has worked hard in practice sessions and has been working with the coaches to improve its weaknesses.

He said Sri Lanka have played well to reach the final, and that Pakistan are trying to play modern-style cricket. He agreed with the coach’s remark that the team has not yet produced its best cricket, but said Pakistan will bring their A-game in the final tomorrow.

The national batter said playing for Pakistan is a matter of great pride, and that once on the field, the entire focus is on the match. Acknowledging that his own performance has not been good, he said he will try to play a key role in the final.

Salman said captaincy does come with pressure, but he now feels less of it than before. He said he hopes the stadium will be full of fans for tomorrow’s match, and described the tri-nation series as a success.

He said Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam have won many matches for Pakistan and know best how to improve their own performance. Every player goes through a phase where he tries his best but cannot score runs, he said, adding that success in international cricket is not easy.

He said players should be given as many opportunities as possible so they can prove their abilities at the international level. He also said Shadab Khan won Pakistan a big match against England, which players and fans will always remember.

Salman said the playing XI will be decided by the captain and coach, and that cricket is played not on statistics but on performance on the match day. He said Pakistan have good players, and if everyone performs to their full potential, the final can be won by Pakistan.

According to the national batter, the cricket board is looking at players’ workloads, and different players feature in each of the three formats. He added that a target of 350 runs is increasingly becoming a necessity in ODI cricket.