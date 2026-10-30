CDF Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to stronger ties with Singapore

RAWALPINDI – Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional peace and stability, stressing the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The army chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Singapore, emphasizing that closer institutional linkages and constructive engagement are essential to promoting peace, stability and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary, for his part, welcomed the strengthening of ties between the two countries. He praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.