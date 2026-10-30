OGRA raises RLNG prices by up to 15% for October 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by 13% to 15% for October 2026.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of RLNG for the transmission system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been increased by 13.89%, bringing the new rate to $15.9357 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

The price for SNGPL’s distribution system has been raised by 14.01% to $17.3259 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the notification states that the price of RLNG for the transmission system of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has increased by 15.25%, taking the new rate to $14.5339 per MMBtu.

Similarly, the price for SSGCL’s distribution system has been raised by 15.27% to $16.3959 per MMBtu.

According to OGRA, the revised RLNG prices will take effect from October 1, 2026. The rates have been determined in accordance with the federal government’s policy guidelines.

The authority said the RLNG prices for October were calculated on the basis of two imported cargoes arranged by Pakistan State Oil (PSO).