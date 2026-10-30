Government announces public holiday on November 9 for Iqbal Day

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a nationwide public holiday on the occasion of Iqbal Day and issued a notification to that effect.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, a public holiday will be observed across the country on Monday, November 9, 2026, to mark Iqbal Day.

The holiday has been granted under the annual holidays circular issued by the cabinet on January 19, 2026. All ministries and departments have been directed to ensure implementation of the notification.

Following the issuance of the notification, educational institutions and government and private offices will remain closed across the country on November 9.

Employees of offices and educational institutions that observe a two-day weekend will get three consecutive days off from November 7 to 9, while normal routines will resume on Tuesday, November 10.