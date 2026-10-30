Pakistan destroys Afghan Taliban posts near South Waziristan in retaliatory strikes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces on Friday took out several Afghan Taliban posts and military installations in areas bordering South Waziristan and Parachinar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to security sources.

The strikes were carried out by the Pakistan Army in response to unprovoked firing by Kabul regime personnel at Angoor Adda on October 27, the sources said. They added that Afghan Taliban personnel abandoned their positions and fled after the Pakistani action, and that multiple casualties among them were also reported.

On Wednesday, security forces had destroyed several Afghan Taliban checkposts in a retaliatory operation after an attack on civilians in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan. One person was killed and five members of the same family were injured in that attack, according to the sources.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lower South Waziristan said Afghan Taliban forces had opened unprovoked fire on the Angoor Adda bazaar and nearby residential areas. A mortar shell hit the area, killing one civilian and wounding five others, while several shops were damaged. He said Pakistani forces deployed along the border were mounting an effective and forceful response.

The incident comes amid recurring cross-border violence in the Angoor Adda sector. In late April, mortar shelling from across the border wounded civilians and damaged homes in South Waziristan, prompting Pakistani forces to target Afghan Taliban positions, according to security sources and local authorities. Those clashes followed renewed hostilities in February, when Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to stop militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.