Info Minister Tarar under ECP Scrutiny over ‘Election Campaigning’ in NA-77

ISLAMABAD – Hours before crucial NA-77 Gujranwala by-election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action over violation of election rules by Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, raising questions over political interference in the electoral process.

The elctoral watchdog sought investigation into allegations that Tarar used helicopter to visit the constituency and participated in political activities ahead of the November 8 by-election. ECP directed District Monitoring Officer (DMO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) to submit detailed reports.

District Monitoring Officer Syed Basit Ali issued a show-cause notice to Attaullah Tarar following a complaint submitted by Sufyan Nazir of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML). The complaint alleged that the federal minister entered the constituency and actively participated in the election campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rashid Bashir Virk, potentially violating the election code of conduct.

The federal minister has been ordered to appear personally at the Election Complex in Gujranwala at 11 am on Sunday, November 8, to explain his position. The notice warned that if Tarar fails to appear, the monitoring officer may proceed with an ex parte decision based on the available evidence.

Separately, the ECP has also directed the minister to appear before the commission in person. The commission indicated that the official election result could be withheld until the allegations are examined and a final decision is announced.

The controversy intensified following Attaullah Tarar’s arrival in Gujranwala on the afternoon of November 7. During his visit, the federal minister reportedly met independent candidate Haq Nawaz Hanjra, who also serves as secretary of the Gujranwala District Bar Association, and former Union Council chairman Tahir Hanjra at their residence. He met Hanjra brothers who announced their support for PML-N candidate Rashid Bashir Virk.

The minister’s presence in the constituency and his reported involvement in election-related activities prompted questions over compliance with electoral restrictions applicable to public officeholders.

NA-77 Gujranwala seat fell vacant following the death of veteran PML-N lawmaker Mehmood Bashir Virk in September 2026. With polling scheduled for November 8, a total of 11 candidates are contesting the National Assembly seat.

Although several candidates are in the race, the main electoral battle is expected between PML-N’s Rashid Bashir Virk and Pakistan Markazi Muslim League’s Muhammad Ibrahim Gujjar. The controversy involving the federal information minister has added a new dimension to an already closely watched political contest.