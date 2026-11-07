Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Dirham Forex Update – 8 November 2026

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan remain stable, with US Dollar hovering at Rs279.75 in the open market, while UK pound, Euro and other major international currencies against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs277.50 and sold at Rs279.75, remaining a key benchmark for currency traders, importers and individuals making international payments. UK Pound sterling is among the higher-priced major currencies, with its buying rate recorded at Rs371.45 and selling rate at Rs375.45.

Euro is quoted at Rs309.75 for buying and Rs314.15 for selling, showing price difference faced by customers exchanging the European currency in Pakistan’s open market.

Currencies from Gulf countries remain particularly important for overseas Pakistanis and families receiving remittances. Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs73.80 for buying and Rs74.30 for selling, while the UAE dirham stands at Rs75.45 and Rs76.30, respectively.

Among other Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti dinar carries one of the highest exchange values, with buying and selling rates of Rs881.33 and Rs894.11. Bahraini dinar is priced at Rs733.75 for buying and Rs748.76 for selling, while the Omani riyal stands at Rs717.70 and Rs732.69. Qatari Riyal is quoted at Rs75.07 for buying and Rs77.08 for selling.

Canadian dollar is available at a buying rate of Rs197.86 and a selling rate of Rs204.79, while the Australian dollar stands at Rs193.00 and Rs199.13. In Asian currencies, the Chinese yuan is quoted at Rs38.55 for buying and Rs38.90 for selling. The Indian rupee stands at Rs2.50 and Rs3.10, respectively.