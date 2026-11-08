When is Ramazan 2027 in Pakistan? Check Expected Dates

ISLAMABAD – Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe are excited as countdown to Ramadan 2027 has begun, with fresh calculations pointing to possible arrival of the holy month in second week of February.

According to astronomical estimates, the first fast of Ramadan 1448 Hijri is expected on February 8 or 9, 2027, while Eid-ul-Fitr could fall between March 9 and 11, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The predictions have also raised expectations of a potentially longer Eid holiday period, although the government has yet to announce the official schedule.

Calculations for Lahore suggest that fasting hours could be around 12 hours and 15 minutes, gradually increasing to around 13 hours and 4 minutes toward the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2027 Dates in Pakistan

As per Astronomical calculations, the new moon is expected to be born on February 6, 2027, at approximately 8:57 PM Pakistan Standard Time. However, the birth of a new moon does not guarantee its immediate visibility.

Ramadan crescent could potentially be sighted on February 7 or 8, determining whether Pakistan observes its first fast on Monday, February 8, or Tuesday, February 9. The final date will depend on moon-sighting conditions and the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid ul Fitr 2026 Dates in Pakistan

The holy month is expected to end during the second week of March, with Muslims observing either 29 or 30 fasts. If Ramadan begins on February 8 and lasts 29 days, the final fast will fall on March 8, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr on March 9.

However, if the first fast is observed on February 9 and Ramadan lasts 29 days, Eid celebrations could begin on March 10. A 30-day Ramadan could push Eid-ul-Fitr to March 10 or 11, depending on the starting date.

Meanwhile, astronomical calculations suggest that the new moon preceding Shawwal will occur on March 8 at approximately 2:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time. The actual celebration of Eid will depend on the visibility of the Shawwal crescent and the official announcement.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2027 Holidays

The expected Eid dates have sparked interest in the possibility of extended public holidays across Pakistan. With Eid-ul-Fitr potentially falling on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, employees could enjoy a longer break if the government announces three public holidays that connect with the regular weekend.

Such an arrangement could create an opportunity for families to travel, visit relatives and celebrate Eid together.

Ramadan’s expected arrival in February could also bring relatively comfortable fasting conditions compared with years when the holy month falls during Pakistan’s intense summer heat.