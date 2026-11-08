NA-77 Gujranwala By-Election 2026: Polling Underway as PML-N’s Rashid Virk faces Ibrahim Gujjar

GUJRANWALA – A strong electoral battle is underway in Gujranwala’s NA-77 constituency as polling gets underway on Sunday, with more than half a million registered voters set to decide the fate of 11 candidates contesting the crucial National Assembly by-election.

The closely watched contest has gained political significance as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fights to retain its stronghold, while allegations of electoral misconduct involving Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar have added fresh controversy to the race.

Although 11 candidates are competing for the National Assembly seat, the main contest is expected between PML-N candidate Rashid Bashir Virk and Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Gujjar.

The seat became vacant following the death of veteran PML-N lawmaker Mahmood Bashir Virk, prompting the ruling party to field his son, Rashid Bashir Virk, to defend the family’s political legacy. The by-election is viewed as an important political test for the PML-N, which is seeking to maintain its electoral influence in Gujranwala, while rival candidates hope to pull off an unexpected victory.

The electoral contest has also been overshadowed by a controversy involving Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who is facing scrutiny over an alleged violation of the election code of conduct. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of media reports claiming that the federal minister visited the NA-77 constituency by helicopter and attended a public gathering ahead of polling.

In a statement issued on November 7, the ECP directed the relevant election authorities to submit reports regarding the alleged violation. The development has raised questions about compliance with election regulations as political parties compete for the vacant seat.

According to the Election Commission, 518,620 registered voters are eligible to participate in the NA-77 by-election. The constituency’s electorate comprises 277,480 male voters and 241,140 female voters, whose ballots will determine the next representative in the National Assembly. To facilitate the voting process, authorities have established 333 polling stations across the constituency.

Authorities have implemented enhanced security arrangements to ensure peaceful polling and prevent any untoward incidents. Of the 333 polling stations, 12 have been declared highly sensitive, 34 sensitive, and 287 normal, based on security assessments. Additional police and security personnel have been deployed at highly sensitive polling stations to maintain law and order and ensure uninterrupted voting.

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