NA-77, PP-203 By-Elections 8 November 2026: Polling Timings, Candidates and Arrangements

LAHORE – More than 7.50Lac voters are eligible to head to polling stations across two constituencies in Punjab on Sunday, as preparations for by-elections in NA-77 Gujranwala-I and PP-203 Sahiwal-VI enter their final stage.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the necessary arrangements, while the federal government has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers personnel to ensure a peaceful electoral process. Both seats fell vacant following the deaths of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers in September 2026. The elections will determine their successors in the National and Punjab assemblies.

Polling is scheduled to begin at 8 am and continue until 5 pm, allowing registered voters to elect their representatives for the remaining parliamentary terms. A combined 776,742 voters are registered in the two constituencies, where more than 500 polling stations have been arranged. NA-77 Gujranwala-I has approximately 518,620 registered voters, with 333 polling stations and 963 polling booths designated for the election.

Meanwhile, PP-203 Sahiwal-VI has around 258,122 registered voters, who will cast their ballots at 185 polling stations comprising approximately 560 polling booths. Election authorities have also arranged polling staff, election materials and monitoring mechanisms to oversee the voting process.

NA-77 Gujranwala Seat

The by-election in NA-77 was necessitated by the death of veteran PML-N politician Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, who passed away on September 11 after a prolonged illness. A five-time member of the National Assembly, Virk remained an influential political figure in Gujranwala.

PML-N has nominated his son, Rashid Bashir Virk, to contest the vacant seat and maintain the family’s political representation. The electoral race also includes independent candidates and representatives of smaller political parties, including the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML).

PP-203 Sahiwal Election

The political situation in PP-203 Sahiwal-VI, covering the Chichawatni area, is particularly significant as the constituency prepares for its third electoral contest since the February 2024 general elections. The seat was originally won by PTI-backed independent candidate Rai Murtaza Iqbal. However, his subsequent disqualification following an Anti-Terrorism Court conviction resulted in a by-election in November 2025.

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Hanif Jutt emerged victorious in that contest but died of cardiac arrest on September 17, 2026, creating another vacancy. The party has now fielded his nephew, Muhammad Asad Hanif Jutt, who is contesting with PML-N.

Among his challengers is Muhammad Awais Mahmood Gujjar of Tehreek-e-Ehsas Pakistan, who is contesting on the streetlight symbol. Several independent candidates are also participating, bringing the total number of contestants in PP-203 to seven.

PTI Boycott

The upcoming elections are taking place without the participation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has announced a complete boycott of the electoral exercise. The party has decided against fielding candidates or extending official support to independent contestants in either constituency.

Other political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, have also stayed out of the PP-203 contest. With several prominent political parties absent, the electoral competition is largely centred on PML-N candidates, independents and smaller political groups.

Army, Rangers called in for Election Security

Security has been strengthened ahead of polling, with the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control approving the deployment of Army and Punjab Rangers personnel from November 7 to 9. The decision follows requests submitted by the ECP on September 30 and October 2.

Under the security plan, Punjab Police will remain the primary force responsible for maintaining order at polling stations. Rangers personnel will provide a second layer of security, while Army troops will be available as a third-tier response force. Military personnel will primarily remain on standby under Quick Reaction Force arrangements to respond to any emergency or serious security situation.

ECP Notice of Violation by Atta Tarar

The election campaign in Gujranwala has also come under scrutiny after the ECP took notice of an alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct involving Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. The controversy reported as minister travelled to NA-77 by helicopter and addressed a political gathering in support of PML-N candidate Rashid Bashir Virk.

Election authorities have summoned Tarar to appear before the district monitoring officer on November 8 to explain his position. The matter concerns restrictions on federal ministers and other public officeholders participating in election campaigns. The allegation remains subject to proceedings before the relevant election authorities.

Political campaigning in both constituencies officially ended at midnight between November 6 and 7, bringing election rallies, public gatherings and other campaign activities to a close.

ECP has directed candidates and political parties to comply with the election silence period to ensure voters can exercise their democratic rights without last-minute campaigning. Registered voters can check their electoral details through the ECP’s 8300 SMS service by sending their CNIC number without hyphens or spaces. Polling-station information can be confirmed through the relevant official electoral lists.

Although the results are not expected to significantly alter the balance of power in either assembly, the elections carry political importance for PML-N as it attempts to retain both constituencies.

For the families of the deceased lawmakers, the contests represent an opportunity to continue their political legacy, while smaller parties and independent candidates will be seeking to strengthen their local support.

With polling arrangements completed, additional security forces on standby and campaigning officially concluded, all eyes are now on November 8 as voters in Gujranwala and Sahiwal prepare to choose their new representatives.