Whatsapp Users May Soon Be Able To Hide Phone Numbers With New Privacy Settings

Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp is preparing a major privacy upgrade that could change how millions of people connect on the messaging platform, allowing users to decide exactly who can see their phone numbers during conversations and calls.

The upcoming feature could give users greater control over their personal information, reducing the need to share mobile numbers with strangers, business contacts or people they meet online. The new functionality has been discovered in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.45.1, signalling another significant step in the company’s efforts to strengthen user privacy.

WhatsApp Phone Number Privacy Option

The proposed update will introduce four visibility settings, allowing users to manage access to their phone numbers according to their preferences.

Everyone – Allows other users to view the phone number.

My Contacts – Limits visibility to people saved in the user’s contact list.

My Contacts Except – Enables users to hide their numbers from selected contacts.

Nobody – Keeps the number hidden from people who do not already know it.

The key change is that Nobody is expected to become the default privacy setting, meaning users communicating through usernames will automatically receive greater protection without needing to adjust their settings manually.

The new feature builds on WhatsApp’s username system, which is designed to allow people to communicate without revealing their personal mobile numbers. Meta announced username reservations in June 2026, giving users an opportunity to secure their preferred usernames ahead of wider availability.

Once fully implemented, the system could make it easier to interact with unfamiliar people, online communities and professional contacts without immediately exposing sensitive contact details. However, the new number visibility controls will reportedly be available only to accounts using WhatsApp usernames.

Will Your Phone Number Become Completely Invisible?

Despite the additional protection, WhatsApp’s upcoming feature will not guarantee complete anonymity. People who already know or have saved a user’s phone number may still be able to see it during chats and calls, regardless of the selected privacy setting.

Another important safeguard is also being developed. WhatsApp is working on a confirmation warning that will alert users when changing visibility settings could reset existing privacy exceptions. This measure aims to prevent users from accidentally exposing their numbers to people they had previously excluded. Meanwhile, individuals using WhatsApp for business or professional communication could choose more flexible visibility settings when they want selected contacts to access their numbers.

The new controls remain under development and are not yet available to beta testers or regular WhatsApp users. Although the functionality has appeared in Android beta code, WhatsApp has not announced an official public release date or confirmed when iPhone users might receive it.