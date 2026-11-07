Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – November 8, 2026 – Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Gold Rates

LAHORE – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs429,136 on Sunday, November 8, amid no changes in the global market.

After witnessing considerable fluctuations in recent weeks, the precious metal maintained its previous rates, providing a brief pause in an otherwise unpredictable market. According to the latest bullion market figures, 24-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs429,136 per tola, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs367,914.

Gold/Silver Latest Price 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs429,136 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs367,914 22K Gold (10 Grams) Rs337,266 Silver (1 Tola) Rs5,668 International Gold (1 Ounce) $4,066

The steady rates came just a day after gold suffered a significant setback, losing Rs6,500 per tola on Friday. The decline had brought the price down from Rs435,636 to Rs429,136, marking a notable correction in the domestic market.

The international bullion market also remained relatively calm, with gold prices holding firm at $4,066 per ounce. Global gold trends continue to play a major role in determining prices in Pakistan, where movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can directly affect domestic bullion rates.

While gold maintained its position, silver recorded a slight decline in the domestic market. The price of silver decreased by Rs10 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs5,668 against the previous price of Rs5,678. The contrasting movements in gold and silver reflected mixed trading conditions in the precious metals market.

The latest Lahore quotations showed that local rates varied across categories, with Piece gold carrying higher prices than Pathoor gold.

With gold closing the week at Rs429,136 per tola following Friday’s steep decline, market attention is expected to shift toward international price movements and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.