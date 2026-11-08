Schools Winter Holidays 2026 to start December 21; Check Tentative Schedule

LAHORE – Students and parents across Punjab could be heading for extended winter break this December, as a tentative schedule suggests that schools and other educational institutions may close for winter vacations from December 21, 2026, until January 10, 2027.

With winter approaching and temperatures expected to decline across the region, School Education Department, Punjab will soon announce official schedule of school holidays.

Winter vacations in Punjab are likely to start on Monday, December 21, 2026, giving students a possible three-week break before academic activities resume in January. Schools could reopen on Monday, January 11, 2027 after the end of winter holidays.

Punjab Winter Vacation 2026 Expected Schedule

Details Expected Dates Winter vacations begin Monday, December 21, 2026 Last day of holidays Sunday, January 10, 2027 Schools reopen Monday, January 11, 2027 Expected holiday duration 21 days Official notification Awaited

The proposed timeline is based on previous winter vacation arrangements rather than a newly issued government notification.

Last year, Punjab government announced winter holidays from December 22 to January 10, providing students with an extended break during the coldest period of the season. Traditionally, schools across Punjab observe winter vacations lasting between 10 and 20 days, although the duration can vary depending on weather conditions and government decisions.

The annual winter break usualy gets long due to dense fog, cold winds and declining temperatures. Meanwhile, students, parents and school administrations are closely watching for an official announcement as December approaches.