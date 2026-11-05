Punjab announces November 9 holiday for schools

LAHORE – Students across Punjab will observe a holiday on November 9 as the provincial education department has confirmed the closure of public and private educational institutions to mark Allama Iqbal Day.

In Punjab, the School Education Department has formally announced the holiday through an official notification, directing all District Education Authorities to ensure that schools across the province observe the decision.

The announcement means that both government-run and privately managed schools in Punjab will suspend academic activities on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sindh had announced a similar decision a day earlier. The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department confirmed that all public and private educational institutions under its administrative control would remain closed on November 9.

According to the Sindh department’s notification, the holiday decision follows the recommendations made during a meeting of the Steering Committee on Education held on February 12, 2026.

The closures will mark the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, widely recognised as the Poet of the East and one of the most influential figures in the region’s literary and intellectual history.