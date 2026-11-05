Has PTA banned TikTok in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has noted that a fake notification is circulating on social media regarding an alleged ban on TikTok in Pakistan.

PTA clarified that no such notification has been issued, and the circulating information is false and misleading.

The public is advised not to share or rely on unverified information circulating on social media. Citizens should obtain authentic information only through PTA’s official website and verified social media platforms.

Islamabad (5th November, 2026): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has noted that a fake notification is circulating on social media regarding an alleged ban on TikTok in Pakistan. PTA clarifies that no such notification has been issued, and the circulating information is false and misleading. The public is advised not to share or rely on unverified information circulating on social media. Citizens should obtain authentic information only through PTA’s official website and verified social media platforms. #PTA #TikTok #FakeNewsAlert #FactCheck #FakeNotification #PublicAwareness #VerifyBeforeYouShare #StopMisinformation #DigitalSafety #Pakistan #PTAUpdates #StayInformed #ThinkBeforeYouShare #OfficialClarification #SocialMediaSafety — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) November 5, 2026

The fake notification stated that the PTIA has decided to bank TikTok in Pakistan in interest of national security, public order and protection of our citizens, especially children and youth.

“PTA, after a comprehensive review of platform’s content and its potential risks, has determined that TikTok is being used for the spread of immoral, indecent and harmful content, which is against our culture and social values of Pakistan,” the fake notification stated.